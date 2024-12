“I won’t be driven out of my house!”

"I won't let a criminal like that drive me out of my house!" - For two nights over Christmas, a woman from Marchtrenk slept at her friend's house after a brutal attack. Since then, she has returned to the house where she lived through the ordeal. "And I'm sleeping well again!" says the Marchtrenk woman confidently to the "Krone". The woman had the locks changed and a cleaning company came because the criminal had sprayed fire extinguishers to cover his tracks. "At first I thought the whole thing was a joke from an acquaintance, which is why I was so relaxed at first," says the 85-year-old.