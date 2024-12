How to escape the deadly avalanche danger on the mountain

Two fatalities - a local (51) and his son (22) from the Zillertal - were reportedly the result of a devastating accident in Hippach on St. Stephen's Day. An avalanche broke loose on the steep eastern side of the mountain, catching the two ski tourers and sweeping them around 300 meters. Despite a major search operation involving three local mountain rescue teams, help for the two buried victims came too late. No signal from the avalanche transceiver (LVS) could be located on the men.