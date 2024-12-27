Winter wonderland
Mountain Christmas with popular hike up the village mountain
The "Bergkrone" will take you to the Kartitsch Mountain Christmas on Saturday - but before that, there will be a hike up the village mountain.
The Kartitsch Mountain Christmas, which takes place this year on Saturday, December 28, from 12 noon, shows how contemplative and traditional Christmas used to be celebrated in mountain villages.
Winter nature playground and children's biscuit bakery
"East Tyrolean craftsmen, fortune smiths and glass blowers will be demonstrating traditional crafts and aroma workshops as well as sales stands with jam, cheese, felt and wool products invite you to experience them," says organizer Leo Klammer.
For children, there will be fairy tales, a winter nature play area and a children's biscuit bakery, while everyone else will be amazed at the different ways of carrying hay or wood from the mountains to the valley in the past.
Hike through a winter wonderland
Before barley soup, Bauernkrainer or Kartitscher Zelten are served on the village square, the "Bergkrone" takes you to a Christmas devotion (11 am) with Roland Stadler on the wonderful Kartitscher Dorfberg.
Meeting point is at 9 am at the Klammerwirt. "A hike through a winter wonderland", promises Leo Klammer: "You can go with touring skis or mountain boots, as the path up to the summit has been prepared with a snow groomer." It is not for nothing that Kartitsch is Austria's 1st winter hiking village.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
