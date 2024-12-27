Mountain Christmas with popular hike up the village mountain

Hike through a winter wonderland

Before barley soup, Bauernkrainer or Kartitscher Zelten are served on the village square, the "Bergkrone" takes you to a Christmas devotion (11 am) with Roland Stadler on the wonderful Kartitscher Dorfberg.

Meeting point is at 9 am at the Klammerwirt. "A hike through a winter wonderland", promises Leo Klammer: "You can go with touring skis or mountain boots, as the path up to the summit has been prepared with a snow groomer." It is not for nothing that Kartitsch is Austria's 1st winter hiking village.