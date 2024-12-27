Throwaway trend
Stress for waste disposal companies due to Christmas rubbish
After the Christmas holidays, the big clean-up and throw-away is in full swing. In Linz, for example, up to 20 percent more waste is produced. 140 employees and 50 vehicles are on the road during this critical time. Electronic waste in particular causes problems and dangers.
Every year, Christmas brings countless presents to the people of Upper Austria. However, as experience from previous years has shown, the festive season brings significantly more work for waste collection services than on normal days.
"Between the holidays, Linz AG experiences a selective increase in waste volumes of ten to 20 percent," reports spokeswoman Susanne Gillhofer in response to an inquiry from the "Krone" newspaper.
Increase already noticeable before the holidays
"Around Christmas, and especially before, we notice an increase in packaging, especially cardboard packaging. After Christmas, there is also an increase in residual waste, biogenic household waste and glass packaging."
With 140 employees and 50 vehicles, the Linz AG waste collection service is on the road these days to deal with the "mountains of waste" outside the city's houses and apartments.
However, if the waste collectors have their way, the people of Linz will receive extra praise at Christmas: Separation is generally good, even if there is still room for improvement at a high level. "In recent years, the switch to the yellow bag or yellow garbage can has had a very positive effect. We now expect the new deposit system from 2025 to lead to further optimization," says Gillhofer.
Rechargeable batteries and batteries cause problems
With the increased amount of waste, however, there is also a growing danger that many people are apparently not even aware of: "Rechargeable batteries and batteries cause us problems time and again when they are carelessly thrown into the residual waste. They should actually be handed in at waste collection centers or retailers," appeals the spokeswoman.
This is because rechargeable batteries and batteries keep catching fire at the disposal points. The same applies after New Year's Eve: people should stay away from unexploded fireworks wherever possible, and they should certainly not be disposed of in household waste.
As wonderful and important as the Christmas period may be for family cohesion and mental hygiene, it usually does little good for the environment. Especially in affluent Western countries, it is good manners to give as many expensive gifts as possible.
For example, a new cell phone is placed under the Christmas tree even though the old one is only two or three years old. Laptops and smartwatches are no different. This trend seems to be particularly strong in Austria, as the country produces the most electronic waste per capita in the EU (15.7 kilograms). That should give you pause for thought.
