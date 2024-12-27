And food for widows
Player gives away WAC jerseys to Nigeria community
WAC defensive man Chibuike Nwaiwu is known as a "tough guy" on the pitch - but off it he obviously has a soft and big heart! For Christmas, he provided his home community of Rumuokwurusi with food for widows and WAC shirts for friends. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he explains why. .
On the soccer pitch, Chibuike Nwaiwu is feared by opponents, a tough defensive man and, at 1.93 meters, a force to be reckoned with. Away from that, however, the WAC's clearer obviously has a very, very soft and big heart!
More than 30 jerseys bought
On his last day in Austria before the Bundesliga winter break, the 21-year-old bought more than 30 club jerseys in his own office, spending over 1000 euros in the process. To then make his Nigerian home community of Rumuokwurusi happy!
"WAC Family"
Under the title "WAC Family", the African proudly posted a picture on Instagram showing him with his friends - all wearing the Wolfsburg club shirts he had given them.
Food for 100 widows
But that's not all! "I bought food for the widows here. Ten kilos of rice, a basket full of fruit, oil, tomato paste, pasta and spices. At Christmas time, everyone here always wants to do something good for themselves - and I thought the widows were most in need of such gifts. I was able to help a total of 100 women - they were really happy, which makes me smile," Nwaiwu tells the "Krone".
Learning to play soccer here
The generous sportsman allowed himself a total of three weeks of home leave. "I celebrated Christmas here in Rumuokwurusi with my loved one, I grew up here and started playing soccer here. It's a community with 60,000 inhabitants," says "Chibi", as his Wolfsberg colleagues affectionately call him.
Until 3 January, the Nigerian - whose country has 230 million inhabitants, making it the sixth most populous in the world - can still enjoy temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Then, however, WAC head coach Didi Kühbauer will be back at the start of training - and from then on, many in Rumuokwurusi will probably be keeping their fingers crossed for the "Wolves".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
