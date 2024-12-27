Player gives away WAC jerseys to Nigeria community

Food for 100 widows

But that's not all! "I bought food for the widows here. Ten kilos of rice, a basket full of fruit, oil, tomato paste, pasta and spices. At Christmas time, everyone here always wants to do something good for themselves - and I thought the widows were most in need of such gifts. I was able to help a total of 100 women - they were really happy, which makes me smile," Nwaiwu tells the "Krone".