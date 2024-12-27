Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

And food for widows

Player gives away WAC jerseys to Nigeria community

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 10:59

WAC defensive man Chibuike Nwaiwu is known as a "tough guy" on the pitch - but off it he obviously has a soft and big heart! For Christmas, he provided his home community of Rumuokwurusi with food for widows and WAC shirts for friends. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he explains why. .

0 Kommentare

On the soccer pitch, Chibuike Nwaiwu is feared by opponents, a tough defensive man and, at 1.93 meters, a force to be reckoned with. Away from that, however, the WAC's clearer obviously has a very, very soft and big heart!

Outfitted his friends with WAC jerseys: Wolfsberg defender Chibuike Nwaiwu (bottom right). (Bild: zvg)
Outfitted his friends with WAC jerseys: Wolfsberg defender Chibuike Nwaiwu (bottom right).
(Bild: zvg)

More than 30 jerseys bought
On his last day in Austria before the Bundesliga winter break, the 21-year-old bought more than 30 club jerseys in his own office, spending over 1000 euros in the process. To then make his Nigerian home community of Rumuokwurusi happy!

"WAC Family"
Under the title "WAC Family", the African proudly posted a picture on Instagram showing him with his friends - all wearing the Wolfsburg club shirts he had given them.

Wearing his WAC kit, Nwaiwu gave food to the widows and proudly posted it on Instagram. (Bild: zvg)
Wearing his WAC kit, Nwaiwu gave food to the widows and proudly posted it on Instagram.
(Bild: zvg)

Food for 100 widows
But that's not all! "I bought food for the widows here. Ten kilos of rice, a basket full of fruit, oil, tomato paste, pasta and spices. At Christmas time, everyone here always wants to do something good for themselves - and I thought the widows were most in need of such gifts. I was able to help a total of 100 women - they were really happy, which makes me smile," Nwaiwu tells the "Krone".

Learning to play soccer here
The generous sportsman allowed himself a total of three weeks of home leave. "I celebrated Christmas here in Rumuokwurusi with my loved one, I grew up here and started playing soccer here. It's a community with 60,000 inhabitants," says "Chibi", as his Wolfsberg colleagues affectionately call him.

Until 3 January, the Nigerian - whose country has 230 million inhabitants, making it the sixth most populous in the world - can still enjoy temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Then, however, WAC head coach Didi Kühbauer will be back at the start of training - and from then on, many in Rumuokwurusi will probably be keeping their fingers crossed for the "Wolves".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf