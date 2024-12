Bormio: Sarrazin as fast as an arrow, ÖSV skiers behind

In two downhill races so far this season, the best ÖSV performances were fifth place for Kriechmayr in Beaver Creek and sixth for Stefan Eichberger and twelfth for Hemetsberger in Val Gardena/Gröden. Lukas Feurstein made it onto the podium in the super-G in the USA in third place, but will not be competing in Bormio following a hand operation.