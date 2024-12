Will I bequeath enough to my descendants?

Since there is no inheritance tax in Austria, the statistics authorities do not have any official figures on inheritances. However, a dedicated economist at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration has taken on the task of evaluating thousands of files at notaries and district courts. The result: for the first time, "Krone" readers can find out how much the richest ten, 20, etc. For the first time, "Krone" readers can find out how much the richest ten, 20, etc. percent bequeath, what they specifically bequeath (cars, real estate, valuables, shares, etc.) - and how many estates consist of nothing but debts.