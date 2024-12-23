Ukrainian oligarch’s company goes bankrupt

Debts in the millions to the tax office

However, the debtor still has high tax arrears to the Republic of Austria that cannot be paid. According to the Creditreform association, for example, corporation tax for 2011 amounting to EUR 3.36 million and EUR 4.21 million for 2012 are outstanding. The payment date would have been December 27, 2024. It is no longer possible to appeal against the corresponding notices or decisions of the Federal Fiscal Court.