Austrians think:
Syrians will not return voluntarily
The Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis has conducted comprehensive surveys on refugees, the Middle East and Ukraine. The "Krone" knows the results.
After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, questions immediately arose as to whether the refugees could now be deported to their home country. Austria - like Germany - is considering promoting voluntary return. In return for a bonus and travel organization.
The Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis (IFDD) conducted a representative survey (1250 respondents) on behalf of the "Krone" newspaper:
- According to this, 43 percent "probably do not" believe that Syrians will return voluntarily.
- 23 percent are certain that they will not.
- In contrast, only two percent of respondents are certain that Syrians now want to return to their home country voluntarily.
Pessimism about the Middle East and Ukraine
The institute also surveyed public sentiment on other trouble spots. The war in Ukraine remains a key issue for Austrians.
- 51% of respondents do not believe that the war will end in 2025; only 4% are convinced that it will.
- However, 31% think it is likely.
- The situation in the Middle East is also viewed pessimistically, according to IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer: almost 80% believe that the situation will not calm down.
Respondents were also asked about leaving the European Commission on Human Rights, which would make deportations easier, among other things. 66 percent are against it. Haselmayer: "A clear signal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.