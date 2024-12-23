Land, nature, neutrality: what makes army youth tick

Neutrality is often described as outdated and obsolete in the political debate. The survey available to the "Krone" paints a completely different picture. In the group as a whole, a clear majority of 56 percent see it as characteristic of Austria. Among those serving in the armed forces where both parents were born in Austria, the figure is as high as 58 percent. However, the figures are also similarly high among young Austrians with a migrant background.