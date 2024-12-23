Explosive results
Land, nature, neutrality: what makes army youth tick
A survey of young conscripts commissioned by the Ministry of Defense has produced some astonishing results. According to the survey, young military personnel consider the countryside and nature to be Austria's most important characteristics. Neutrality follows right behind! It is remarkable that those with a migration background are of the same opinion.
Neutrality is often described as outdated and obsolete in the political debate. The survey available to the "Krone" paints a completely different picture. In the group as a whole, a clear majority of 56 percent see it as characteristic of Austria. Among those serving in the armed forces where both parents were born in Austria, the figure is as high as 58 percent. However, the figures are also similarly high among young Austrians with a migrant background.
Christianity is increasingly falling behind as a value
It is also interesting to note that sporting achievements (35.4) are rated higher than cultural (27) and economic achievements (28.4). The value for "Christianity and Christian heritage" is also significant. Only 18.2 percent cite this as a characteristic of Austria.
Opinion of 5000 young men and women
In cooperation with the Integration Fund, the study surveyed 5520 people. The questions focus on the sense of culture and identity of men and women in voluntary military service (around 50 of the 5520 people). 95.3 percent of those surveyed were born in Austria. In 75 percent (3875), both parents were also born in Austria, in 568 (eleven percent) of the participants at least one parent came from Austria and in 719 (14 percent) both parents came from abroad.
"Austria has incredible strengths and beauty. Our young soldiers appreciate this. We should keep reminding ourselves of our values," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.
When asked what it means to be Austrian, 65% of those serving in the basic armed forces cited the German language and the Austrian way of life, values and customs. Around 60 percent say that being Austrian means being born here and being a citizen.
When asked about the characteristics of Austrians, respondents said sociable (45 percent), family-oriented (41 percent) and friendly (36 percent).
