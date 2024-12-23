Environmental protection
Lithium mining without EIA: complaint by Global 2000
The environmental protection organization Global 2000 files a complaint against the negative EIA decision for lithium mining in Lavanttal. Comprehensive expert reports are required.
The Carinthian provincial authority has determined that no environmental impact assessment is necessary for the construction of the lithium mine on the Koralpe. Global 2000 criticizes this decision and files an official complaint. "The end does not justify the means. The global mining boom does not stop at Austria. But if more mining is to take place in Europe, then only with strict consideration of all standards and appropriate participation procedures," says Anna Leitner, who is an expert on resources and supply chains at the environmental protection organization.
Enormous lithium deposit
The Koralpe may be home to the largest lithium deposit in Europe. At least 13 megatons of the coveted raw material are believed to be found here. Lithium is primarily needed for electric car batteries and cell phone batteries.
An Australian company wants to mine the lithium in the Styrian-Carinthian border region, process the sought-after raw material in Saudi Arabia and make billions in profits worldwide.
According to Global 2000, mining is always associated with impacts on people and the environment and must therefore be planned and negotiated democratically.
Without an EIA, there is a risk that the interests of local residents in Carinthia and the protection of nature will be sacrificed for the quick profit of an Australian company.
Anna Leitner, Global 2000
In its complaint, Global 2000 criticizes the lack of a culmination review in the EIA determination procedure and is now demanding that this review be carried out by the Federal Administrative Court. Comprehensive expert reports, particularly in connection with traffic, air and noise, are required.
Together with partner organizations from Denmark and Australia, Global 2000 has already sent information to the New York Stock Exchange NASDAQ to warn them of "incorrect statements by European Lithium/Critical Metals Corp in relation to the Carinthia project".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
