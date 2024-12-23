Lithium mining without EIA: complaint by Global 2000

The Carinthian provincial authority has determined that no environmental impact assessment is necessary for the construction of the lithium mine on the Koralpe. Global 2000 criticizes this decision and files an official complaint. "The end does not justify the means. The global mining boom does not stop at Austria. But if more mining is to take place in Europe, then only with strict consideration of all standards and appropriate participation procedures," says Anna Leitner, who is an expert on resources and supply chains at the environmental protection organization.