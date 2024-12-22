Angry outburst at World Darts Championship: “Go home now!”

But during the interview after the match, many spectators realized that he was seething. The "Rockstar", as he is nicknamed in darts, answered the questions on the Sky microphone in monosyllables and with a serious expression. The reporter wanted to know whether Cullen had let his darts do the talking after weaker performances in recent months. Cullen's answer: "Yes, I have". When asked if this was his "best game for a long time", he only replied with a "no". Cullen then left the stage and angrily threw his dart bag into the corridor next to the stands, which is mainly used by journalists and PDC staff ...