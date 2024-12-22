Uproar after victory
Angry outburst at World Darts Championship: “Go home now!”
At a loss for words on stage, angrily throwing away his bag of darts, breaking off the press conference - Joe Cullen caused quite a stir after his opening win at the World Darts Championship.
Actually, Cullen should have had every reason to be happy, as the world no. 23 from England got off to a dream start in the World Championships and defeated Dutchman Wessel Nijman 3:0 in sets.
But during the interview after the match, many spectators realized that he was seething. The "Rockstar", as he is nicknamed in darts, answered the questions on the Sky microphone in monosyllables and with a serious expression. The reporter wanted to know whether Cullen had let his darts do the talking after weaker performances in recent months. Cullen's answer: "Yes, I have". When asked if this was his "best game for a long time", he only replied with a "no". Cullen then left the stage and angrily threw his dart bag into the corridor next to the stands, which is mainly used by journalists and PDC staff ...
But why was Cullen so angry after he had won his opening match in commanding style? He didn't like the way he was treated by the media and pundits in the run-up to the World Championship. The bookmakers considered him the underdog against Nijman, who was ranked 35 places lower in the world rankings, due to his poor performances this season.
"So I'm going to be disrespectful to you as well and go home now."
The 35-year-old then broke off the subsequent press conference after a few questions. With the words: "Nothing against you personally, but the way I was treated by the media - you can't help the bookies, of course - was disrespectful. So I'm going to be disrespectful to you as well and I'm going home now."
Cullen will return after Christmas, when the Englishman will face Welshman Gerwyn Price, the world number 10. On paper, Cullen is once again the underdog. Will that spur him on once again? ...
