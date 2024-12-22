Singer Loi wins “The Masked Singer”

In the final, the singer was undoubtedly the candidate with the strongest voice. Rea Garvey put the fact that she still struggled against the other contestants down to the musician's choice of song. "We are in the final three, and performance is not just about singing," he said. Capristo had chosen two difficult but comparatively less popular songs: "Dreamgirls" from the musical of the same name and the ballad "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes.