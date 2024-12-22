Trophy for the panda
Singer Loi wins “The Masked Singer”
With cuteness to victory: Singer Loi won the ProSieben show "The Masked Singer" dressed as a fluffy panda bear.
The 22-year-old, who became famous on the show "The Voice Kids", secured the most votes from viewers in the final. She then took off her mask and sang her current single "Left In Your Love" as an encore.
"It was really, really fun to slip into the panda," said Loi after her victory. She also gave the costume a name. "I call her Stacy. I think she looks like a Stacy," said the young musician, whose real name is Leonie Greiner.
The pirate costume conceals a soulful singer
The bear with glasses and a pink dress prevailed over the toy pirate at the end of the show. Under the pirate hat was singer Joris (35, "Herz über Kopf"). Among other things, he wowed the audience with the ballad "Another Love" by Tom Odell. Palina Rojinski was moved to tears at the podium.
"It was an incredible journey," said the runner-up. "It was so much fun to sing without people being able to see my face." As part of an advertising partnership with a toy manufacturer, the pirate was visually modeled on a toy figure.
Monrose singer as underwater creature
Third place went to the majestic jellyfish, embodied by singer Mandy Capristo. However, the fact that the former member of the girl group Monrose was wearing the shimmering costume came as no surprise to anyone on the guessing board - Capristo had been a hot tip for weeks.
In the final, the singer was undoubtedly the candidate with the strongest voice. Rea Garvey put the fact that she still struggled against the other contestants down to the musician's choice of song. "We are in the final three, and performance is not just about singing," he said. Capristo had chosen two difficult but comparatively less popular songs: "Dreamgirls" from the musical of the same name and the ballad "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes.
The biggest challenge on stage was the giant jellyfish head with its long tentacles, said the 34-year-old. "I was carrying half a car on my head." She constantly had to be careful not to lose her balance.
A rapper as a Christmas monster
RapperEko Fresh came fourth in the evening and was the first to take off his mask. He had taken part as "Willi Weihnacht" - a blue plush monster in a Christmas sweater. "I love singing for my life, in the shower and all that - now I could do it here!" said the 41-year-old after his unmasking. On stage, he cheerfully belted out the pop song "Bye Bye Bye" by *NSYNC.
This time, two former participants of the show took their seats at the panel as celebrity guests. Comedians Mirja Boes and Rick Kavanian tapped as a team against Rojinski and Garvey.
The eleventh season of the guessing show "The Masked Singer" came to an end with the final show. Celebrities appear as singers, but hide their identity behind costumes and large masks. Only their voice and mysterious clues give away who is on stage.
