Avalanche danger
Snow warning for the western regions of Tyrol
Snowfall of between 50 and 100 centimetres is expected over the next few days. On Saturday afternoon, Geosphere Austria issued a snow warning of the second-highest level (orange) for the western regions of Tyrol. The avalanche situation could become tricky.
It applies from Sunday up to and including Wednesday, December 25. The Upper Lech Valley, the Arlberg region, the Verwall and the rear Paznaun Valley in the Landeck and Reutte districts are specifically affected. Snowfall of between 50 and 100 centimetres is expected there. The avalanche situation is likely to be tense.
Stormy wind and rain
On Sunday, it is initially expected to rain in the west of Tyrol with stormy winds, but towards Monday the precipitation is likely to turn into snow even at low altitudes. "The latest forecasts show that on Monday and Tuesday, in particular, there will be heavy snowfall down to the valley regions," said Elmar Rizzoli, head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management. Astrid Mair (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible for safety, appealed to icy travelers to take the weather situation into account when planning their journey and to obtain information about the route before setting off by car.
Avalanche danger on the rise
In the Tyrolean mountains, the avalanche risk is expected to rise to danger level 4 (high) on the five-point scale in the coming days due to the abundance of fresh snow and stormy winds. A lot of new and drifting snow will be deposited on the mostly thin snow cover, as Matthias Walcher from the Tyrolean avalanche warning service informed us. "A weak snowpack structure and up to one meter of fresh snow in places are the perfect ingredients for a tense avalanche situation," said the expert. Slab avalanches are easy to trigger in many places and spontaneous descents are also to be expected in the coming days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.