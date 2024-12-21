Snow warning for the western regions of Tyrol

Stormy wind and rain

On Sunday, it is initially expected to rain in the west of Tyrol with stormy winds, but towards Monday the precipitation is likely to turn into snow even at low altitudes. "The latest forecasts show that on Monday and Tuesday, in particular, there will be heavy snowfall down to the valley regions," said Elmar Rizzoli, head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management. Astrid Mair (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible for safety, appealed to icy travelers to take the weather situation into account when planning their journey and to obtain information about the route before setting off by car.