Carinthian athletes' election
Sympathies may (not) play a role
The Carinthian athletes' election 2024 has barely been won when there are already critical voices about the two triumphants. Because even for Olympic champion Lara Vadlau, the victory wasn't really a "g'mahte Wiesn"! And instead of Daniel Tschofenig, two other men's athletes definitely deserved it more - especially as the election deadline was November 11. A column by Claudio Trevisan.
Professional athletes are role models. Or let's put it this way: they should have one. Many people look up to them. Especially when the athletes are successful, become heroes and are even more in the spotlight.
Lara Vadlau is one of them after her historic Olympic victory. Unfortunately, the otherwise reflective sailing golden girl proved that she doesn't always behave like a role model when she famously posted a video on her Instagram page this year showing a woman in a Porsche speeding along the A2 at 252 km/h. . .
Despite clear evidence, Vadlau denied that it was her. Two mistakes too many - which cost her sympathy points despite her mega-success! So many, in fact, that nine members of the sports press club (this time 56 out of a total of 110 voted!) didn't even rank Lara! Which could have cost her the title of "Sportswoman of the Year" - an almost shocking fact that should definitely give her pause for thought. . .
And in the men's competition? Many people wanted to see Heiko Gigler at the top - alongside cycling ace Marco Haller, who only just missed out on the podium in sixth place at the Olympics in France. And rightly so. In a world sport, the swimmer also achieved something unprecedented in Austria, becoming European team champion.
Instead, Daniel Tschofenig, who really didn't shine last season, was even briefly kicked out of the World Cup team - and is only now (the election deadline was November 11!) turning up the heat! His advantage: he is a ski jumper. Which means he automatically has the sympathy of winter sports-mad Carinthia on his side.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
