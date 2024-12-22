Where a white Christmas is still possible this year

High pressure influence from Thursday

According to the expert, this means that everyone above an altitude of 500 meters can hope for a white Christmas. "It could at least be sugary," say the weather forecasters. In the lowlands, hardly any precipitation is expected at Christmas - and if there is, it will be rain or sleet. In the mountains, it should be nice and wintry. "After that, the weather will calm down again. And from Thursday onwards, we'll be firmly back in the grip of high pressure," predicts Riedl.