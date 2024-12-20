Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Deal with trade union

Two VW carmaker plants on the brink of closure

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 17:13

After tough negotiations lasting several days between VW management and the trade union, a breakthrough appears to have been reached. However, two plants are apparently to fall victim to this.

0 Kommentare

After intensive negotiations lasting several days, Volkswagen management and the IG Metall trade union have apparently reached a compromise. However, the price of the agreement is high: according to "Bild", two sites in Germany are to be closed or sold.

Specifically, these are said to be the Dresden and Osnabrück sites. The Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden is apparently about to be rededicated or even closed completely. In contrast, a buyer could be found for the plant in Osnabrück - this could come from the defense industry, for example.

However, the Zwickau and Emden sites can breathe a sigh of relief: their closure, which had been on the table for a while, has been taken off the table, as reported by the newspaper "Bild".

Massive job cuts planned
However, the agreement does not mean the end of the savings. According to information from "Manager Magazin", Volkswagen is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs in the long term. This is to be achieved largely through natural fluctuation and retirements that are not filled.

According to information from "Manager Magazin", well over 10,000 jobs are to be cut in the long term, mainly through natural fluctuation, but also through retirements that are not filled.

Longest collective bargaining round ever at VW
The negotiations between Volkswagen and IG Metall lasted five days and, according to the union, are the longest round of collective bargaining in the company's history. Around 70 representatives from both sides have been meeting in a hotel in Hanover since Monday to find a solution to the points of contention. The main topics were wage cuts, plant closures and job cuts. Both sides aimed to reach an agreement before Christmas.

The results of these negotiations mark a historic step for the automotive group, whose decisions are likely to have a significant impact not only on the employees but also on the regions affected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf