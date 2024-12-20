Deal with trade union
Two VW carmaker plants on the brink of closure
After tough negotiations lasting several days between VW management and the trade union, a breakthrough appears to have been reached. However, two plants are apparently to fall victim to this.
After intensive negotiations lasting several days, Volkswagen management and the IG Metall trade union have apparently reached a compromise. However, the price of the agreement is high: according to "Bild", two sites in Germany are to be closed or sold.
Specifically, these are said to be the Dresden and Osnabrück sites. The Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden is apparently about to be rededicated or even closed completely. In contrast, a buyer could be found for the plant in Osnabrück - this could come from the defense industry, for example.
However, the Zwickau and Emden sites can breathe a sigh of relief: their closure, which had been on the table for a while, has been taken off the table, as reported by the newspaper "Bild".
Massive job cuts planned
However, the agreement does not mean the end of the savings. According to information from "Manager Magazin", Volkswagen is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs in the long term. This is to be achieved largely through natural fluctuation and retirements that are not filled.
Longest collective bargaining round ever at VW
The negotiations between Volkswagen and IG Metall lasted five days and, according to the union, are the longest round of collective bargaining in the company's history. Around 70 representatives from both sides have been meeting in a hotel in Hanover since Monday to find a solution to the points of contention. The main topics were wage cuts, plant closures and job cuts. Both sides aimed to reach an agreement before Christmas.
The results of these negotiations mark a historic step for the automotive group, whose decisions are likely to have a significant impact not only on the employees but also on the regions affected.
