Two VW carmaker plants on the brink of closure

Longest collective bargaining round ever at VW

The negotiations between Volkswagen and IG Metall lasted five days and, according to the union, are the longest round of collective bargaining in the company's history. Around 70 representatives from both sides have been meeting in a hotel in Hanover since Monday to find a solution to the points of contention. The main topics were wage cuts, plant closures and job cuts. Both sides aimed to reach an agreement before Christmas.