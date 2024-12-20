"Like AI-generated"
Laura Müller causes mockery at Christmas time
Laura Müller, heavily pregnant and soon to be mother to a second son, shares a Christmassy photo on Instagram. But instead of celebrating her baby bump, fans are mocking her apparently excessive use of filters.
Laura Müller has been polarizing people with her content ever since she became famous alongside Wendler.
Her new snapshot, which she has now posted on Instagram, is no exception. The young woman poses with her round baby bump in front of a Christmas tree decorated in red and gold. She is wearing a white, tight dress without straps and looks dreamily to the side; at least fans think so, as the filters make it difficult to interpret her facial expression.
Much criticism of the filter photo
The corresponding shitstorm immediately broke out in the comments. "I think it's great that you don't use exaggerated filters," wrote one follower sarcastically about the picture. Another echoes the tone: "Oh great, finally someone who doesn't use filters, so beautifully natural." A third also quips: "Really not artificial, the photo." Others even get really mean and comment: "The Nuschelelli has more filters on it than my coffee machine will ever see." Or: "If you need such a fat filter at that age ..."
But Laura Müller also has her fans and supporters, and there are also some dissenting voices in the comments wishing her all the best and a Merry Christmas and calling Laura pretty. One even rages: "Madness ... Just before Christmas and only disgusting comments ... Charity and all that ..."
