Euthanasia remains prohibited in Austria

For example, it is only permissible for a person who wishes to die to seek the help of a third party if they are seriously ill. According to the Constitutional Court, this restriction does not violate the right to free self-determination. The mandatory information provided by two doctors, one of whom must be qualified in palliative medicine, is also unobjectionable under constitutional law. This regulation is intended to ensure that the person can make an informed decision. It is also permissible for the dying will to be drawn up at the earliest twelve weeks after the first medical consultation (except in the terminal stage of an illness). This regulation also serves the purpose of ensuring that the decision of the person wishing to die is based on a permanent decision.