Red Cross: Court of Auditors attests to total failure

Murau residents often wait too long

According to the Court of Audit, 85% of the international response time of 15 minutes (the time from the emergency call to the arrival of the first emergency vehicle) is adhered to in Styria. However, the analysis of the deployment data also shows that there is "great regional variation" in this respect. For example, the rate in the Graz conurbation is 91.4%, but in the very rural and topographically complex district of Murau it is only 44.2%. According to the auditors, the 15-minute deadline could also not be met "in many other regions" of Styria.