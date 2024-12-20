Congress lets Trump fail: Shutdown looms

Deadline for agreement expires on Saturday

The further procedure for averting the shutdown is not clearly defined. The Republican Chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is confronted on the one hand with demands from the Democrats to return to the original agreement, while on the other hand a number of Republicans are now linking the billions in spending planned in the agreement with demands for cuts elsewhere. The deadline for the agreement expires on Saturday night. In the event of a shutdown, hundreds of thousands of civil servants will be sent on unpaid compulsory leave and the federal authorities will be restricted to carrying out only the most important tasks.