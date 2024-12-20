Man in court
Food delivery man threatened with a gun during delivery
30-year-old man in court for making a dangerous threat: he had threatened the delivery man with a gun. Now he has been fined.
Trouble with his supervisor, no sleep for two days: "It was simply a stressful day". So exhausting that the 30-year-old blew a fuse. At the St. Pölten regional court, however, he initially saw himself in the role of the victim. Because when the man, who by his own account lived a very reclusive life, was forced into "social contact" by a food delivery man with phone calls and insistent ringing and door knocking, he felt the concentrated resentment of the Mostviertel man. Until the self-proclaimed "hermit" finally took up arms.
But first things first: "I ordered my food online like every day," said the 30-year-old. With the note "contactless delivery". When the delivery was a long time coming, the man canceled the order. But just a few minutes later, "I was bombarded with phone calls. Then the doorbell rang and knocked. I started to panic." He got his gun - a gas pistol - and opened the door: "What do you want?"
"Stupid short-circuit reaction"
In mortal fear, the Indian food delivery man fled. "We're people too," the victim hopes for more respect in future. The 30-year-old has now been fined for his "inappropriate reaction". He now regrets his "stupid knee-jerk reaction".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.