Food delivery man threatened with a gun during delivery

Trouble with his supervisor, no sleep for two days: "It was simply a stressful day". So exhausting that the 30-year-old blew a fuse. At the St. Pölten regional court, however, he initially saw himself in the role of the victim. Because when the man, who by his own account lived a very reclusive life, was forced into "social contact" by a food delivery man with phone calls and insistent ringing and door knocking, he felt the concentrated resentment of the Mostviertel man. Until the self-proclaimed "hermit" finally took up arms.