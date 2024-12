Baby killed: Investigation against grandpa dropped

What happened in Kapfenberg in February 2023 is hard to bear: As reported, a then 27-year-old Styrian woman with Serbian roots killed her newborn baby, which she gave birth to alone in the bedroom of her apartment. She claims to have been unaware of the pregnancy, as did the rest of her family and her partner at the time, a footballer. When the birth started, she sent him a message: "I think I was pregnant, darling." But he didn't respond.