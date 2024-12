Kriechmayr confirmed: New job for Matthias Mayer

Sudden resignation in Bormio in 2022

Things then went quiet around Mayer, who unexpectedly announced his resignation in Bormio at the end of December 2022. However, the ÖSV continued to support the Carinthian and monitored his recovery. In October, for example, he attended an audience with the Pope in the Vatican with a delegation from the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Mayer is now on site in Val Gardena/Gröden with a new area of responsibility and is working with the head racers. He is currently not part of the ÖSV support team, according to the federation.