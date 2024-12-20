Bayern against Leipzig from 20.30 LIVE

After a mixed autumn, Leipzig could move up to second place for the time being with a win against the league leaders. Xaver Schlager should help them do so. The ÖFB team player was back in the starting eleven after a long injury lay-off in the 2:1 win against Frankfurt and impressed. "He was dead tired on the first day after the game, but he was better on the second," reported RB coach Marco Rose on Thursday. Schlager is ready for Munich. But you have to "see what is responsible and makes sense". For Rose, one thing is clear: Schlager is a key player for Leipzig. "He's a difficult player for us to replace, especially over a longer period of time. You could see in the first few games (after his comeback) what he gives us."