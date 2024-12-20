German Bundesliga
Bayern against Leipzig from 20.30 LIVE
Matchday 15 in the German Bundesliga. FC Bayern Munich welcomes RB Leipzig. We will be reporting live from 8.30pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
FC Bayern are aiming for a reaction to their recent collapse in the German Bundesliga at the end of the year. The Munich side want to play their home game against RB Leipzig to their liking. Goalscorer Harry Kane, who missed the 2-1 defeat in Mainz with an injury, is also expected to help.
After a mixed autumn, Leipzig could move up to second place for the time being with a win against the league leaders. Xaver Schlager should help them do so. The ÖFB team player was back in the starting eleven after a long injury lay-off in the 2:1 win against Frankfurt and impressed. "He was dead tired on the first day after the game, but he was better on the second," reported RB coach Marco Rose on Thursday. Schlager is ready for Munich. But you have to "see what is responsible and makes sense". For Rose, one thing is clear: Schlager is a key player for Leipzig. "He's a difficult player for us to replace, especially over a longer period of time. You could see in the first few games (after his comeback) what he gives us."
Austrian trio to score for Leipzig
Like Nicolas Seiwald, the Upper Austrian is also expected to narrow Jamal Musiala's circles. Christoph Baumgartner could start up front again. Rose made it clear that a top performance would be required in Munich in order to win. "But we're going there with a good feeling. We'll try everything and want to make it as difficult as possible for Bayern."
The fact that the opposition can once again count on a world-class player in Kane does not make things any easier. The Englishman has 14 goals and seven assists to his name after twelve league games. "That's the difference," said Rose. Kane has not yet been available to Bayern this month due to a torn muscle fiber. However, coach Vincent Kompany left it open as to whether the 31-year-old will play from the start.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.