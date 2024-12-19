New FPÖ-ÖVP government
Guesswork about corona fund and economic plan
The new Styrian state government wants a corona compensation fund based on the Lower Austria model - but there is no great rush for the 31 million euro pot there. There is also a lot of guesswork as to how the new government intends to find a way out of the industrial crisis.
All the politically highly interested people in Styria have slowly ploughed their way through the 130-page government program. And there are still many question marks over some of the symbolic points of the FPÖ-ÖVP government. For example, constitutional lawyers doubt that the headscarf can be banned in the state administration, but the cross can remain permitted.
The planned corona fund, which is intended to partially compensate for disadvantages caused by the pandemic measures, is also a topic of discussion. Even though specific criteria and all other details still need to be worked out, it is clear that the model is Lower Austria, which is led by the black-blue coalition. As "Profil" reports, however, only 4.14 million euros have so far been collected from the 31.3 million euro pot set up there last year, and a further two million euros have been applied for. The deadline is the end of February.
Lower Austria: 157,000 euros paid back in fines
By far the most money went towards the treatment of mental disorders and Long Covid. To date (163,500 euros), hardly any money has been paid out for vaccination restrictions. Only 157,000 in fines have been repaid, which the Styrian government also intends to do. Specifically, corona penalties for ordinances that were later repealed by the Constitutional Court are to be refunded. Another prerequisite: the fine must have been issued by a Styrian authority - and it must be verifiable, so there are no plans for an automatic refund.
Styrian industry in crisis
The economy and finance chapters of the government program are very vague and do not outline a way out of the crisis. This was particularly criticized by Neos leader Niko Swatek in the state parliament on Wednesday.
But harsh words also came from the National Council - from Jakob Schwarz from Eastern Styria. He is the new industry spokesperson for the Greens and now wants to speak out more in Styria. Over the past three years, he has visited many industrial companies on a tour with Styrian Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl.
There are no answers to the industrial crisis, which shows where the government's priorities lie.
Jakob Schwarz (Die Grünen)
"There are no answers to the industrial crisis, you can see where the government's priorities lie. The transition to electromobility in the most important markets of our automotive industry is in full swing. That's why we need a clear plan for the transformation in this sector in order to save thousands of jobs," says Schwarz. The combustion engine is a rapidly shrinking global market, and relying on it would lead to economic disaster.
