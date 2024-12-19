Guesswork about corona fund and economic plan

The planned corona fund, which is intended to partially compensate for disadvantages caused by the pandemic measures, is also a topic of discussion. Even though specific criteria and all other details still need to be worked out, it is clear that the model is Lower Austria, which is led by the black-blue coalition. As "Profil" reports, however, only 4.14 million euros have so far been collected from the 31.3 million euro pot set up there last year, and a further two million euros have been applied for. The deadline is the end of February.