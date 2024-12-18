Paw help in action
Many pets abandoned before Christmas
It is now widely known that giving pets as gifts for Christmas is not a good idea, as interest in these cuddly companions often wanes quickly. This year, animal rescuers are sounding the alarm in advance: three young cats were abandoned in the third week of Advent and many more were handed in.
The time after Christmas is very intense for animal rescuers like the staff at Pfotenhilfe Lochen every year - countless pets are abandoned shortly after Christmas Eve. This year, however, things already started during Advent: in addition to the animal drop-offs, three abandoned cats were rescued.
Two young and well-groomed but sick tomcats had been left at a bus stop in Burgkirchen. Another cat, only one year old, was found in a cardboard box with a litter tray next to a garbage can.
Not understandable
"Is it emotional overload? Are they even disturbing the festivities? Or is there a Christmas vacation coming up and you don't know what to do with the animals?" Questions that Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler often asks herself at the moment. "Unfortunately, spontaneous pet purchases often lead to dramatic scenes that cause great animal suffering. But instead of handing the animals over to us, abandoning them and putting their lives in danger is something I really can't understand."
Pig found at a crossbreed
A mini-pig was not abandoned but escaped on Sunday before it found itself in the middle of a crossroads in Lochen - where it almost caused a traffic accident. It was rescued and cared for by animal rescuers until the owner got in touch after a social media appeal and picked up the animal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
