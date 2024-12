Styrian construction company files for insolvency

Restructuring proceedings planned

Debts of 3.75 million euros are now offset by assets of 1.14 million euros. A total of 14 employees and 107 creditors are affected by the economic crisis. However, restructuring proceedings are being sought. "The restructuring administrator to be appointed will now have to examine whether continuation is in the interests of the creditors and whether the restructuring plan submitted can be adhered to," says Brigitte Peißl-Schickmair, Head of Corporate Insolvency Graz.