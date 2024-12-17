After bankruptcy: KTM throws out the fishing rod for investors

On Tuesday, shortly before 9.45 pm, Pierer Mobility AG, to which KTM belongs, announced that talks are currently underway with potential strategic investors and financial investors in order to raise fresh money for the motorcycle manufacturer, which has slipped into insolvency. On the one hand, these are existing partners with whom talks are being held, while on the other hand, new strategic investors and financial investors are also being approached. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been commissioned to support the process to ensure that the search for investors and funds is structured.