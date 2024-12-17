"This is good for us"
Pope Francis writes guest article on humor
The "New York Times" has published a guest article by Pope Francis on faith and humor. In it, he states that those who are unable to laugh or cry have a problem ...
In the text, Francis emphasizes the importance of humour and self-irony and quotes a number of jokes and anecdotes about previous popes and members of his order, the Jesuits. "Life inevitably has its sadnesses, which are part of every path of hope and every path of conversion," writes the Pope. At all costs, however, one must avoid sinking into melancholy so as not to embitter the heart.
Irony is a suitable medicine for this, which not only cheers up and enlightens others, but also oneself. "Narcissists are constantly looking in the mirror, painting themselves, looking at themselves, but the best advice in front of the mirror is to laugh at yourself. That's good for us." According to the Pope, anyone looking for perfection will not find it. As the old saying goes: "There are only two kinds of perfect people: the dead and those who are yet to be born."
According to Francis, nothing pleases him as much as meeting children. "Children are often my mentors. It is encounters with them that inspire me the most, that make me feel most at ease."
Children and old people as role models
The same applies to encounters with old people. Those "who bless life and put aside all resentment" are irresistible. "They have the gift of laughing and crying, just like children." Children and old people alike, the Pope concluded, are examples of spontaneity and humanity. "They remind us that those who give up their own humanity give up everything."
Those who find it difficult to "cry sincerely or laugh passionately" are "really on the decline". "We are being anaesthetized, and anaesthetized adults are not doing themselves, society or the church any good."
The article was published on Tuesday, the 88th birthday of the head of the Church, and, according to Kathpress, is taken from his autobiography, which is to be published simultaneously in 80 countries in mid-January.
