And suddenly it was clear: Dad was going to be a priest

The priest serves coffee. A good one, a strong one! "Sitting together and talking, listening to people, answering their questions - because they have questions." Johannes Seidel is a cooperator in the parish of Imst and thinks out loud about what moves him as a pastor. Listening, offering help with questions - these terms come up again and again. "It doesn't scare me when people stay away from the church. But I can see that many are searching and are grateful if they can ask questions," says Seidel about his observations.