In the middle of a municipal building

Brave observer prevents break-in

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 14:14

On Monday evening, a resident of a council block in Vienna-Donaustadt witnessed a shocking incident. At a rather unusual hour, he saw a burglar trying to break into a second-floor apartment using a ladder. When the burglar noticed him, he fled.

On Monday evening, there was a brazen burglary attempt in a council apartment in Vienna-Donaustadt. As local resident Daniel D. reported to krone.at, a thief is said to have leaned his ladder against the wall of a residential building in the middle of the council housing estate at an unusually early hour around 6:30 pm.

When the criminal investigation department arrived, they found a ladder and tools for the planned break-in. (Bild: Leserreporter)
When the criminal investigation department arrived, they found a ladder and tools for the planned break-in.
The resident immediately became suspicious when he noticed the ladder in the dark. When he stepped closer to the window, he could see a man about 1.80 meters tall, wearing a black jacket and a black hood, standing on the balcony. Apparently he was trying to open the window. 

Zitat Icon

It was a frightening experience that made me realize how important it is to be vigilant. I hope that my report will help to sensitize others and prevent such incidents.

Der Anrainer Daniel D.

When the burglar noticed the resident watching him, he ducked down on the second-floor balcony. However, the brave observer did not let go and continued to stand at the window. "Suddenly he jumped up, hastily climbed down the ladder and disappeared into the darkness," the man described his experience. 

He immediately alerted the police. When they arrived, they found a screwdriver in the window frame. The thief apparently used this tool to try to open the window in order to get into the council apartment. 

As police spokeswoman Julia Schick confirms, the stranger fled before the officers arrived. They were only able to find the leaning ladder and the burglary tools. "The tools of the trade were seized. The search for the suspect in the immediate vicinity was unsuccessful," said Schick. The criminal investigation department took over the further investigation. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
