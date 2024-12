Popovich won’t let a stroke stop him

Five-time champion

Popovich suffered a minor stroke in November. "This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," said the NBA coach. Popovich has coached the Spurs since 1996, making him the record holder in the NBA for the longest tenure with a single club. He has won a total of five NBA titles with the club during this time. He also led the USA national team to gold at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 for his successes.