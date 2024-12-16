Which goodies could now be abolished

How much Austria has to save now

For the four-year reference path without the EU deficit procedure, there is a total consolidation requirement of 24.1 billion euros, whereby around six billion would have to be saved each year. With the seven-year reference path, the consolidation requirement until the end of the term is 18.1 billion. If we now take the next five years, i.e. the period of the legislative period that has just started, we would arrive at exactly 14 billion.