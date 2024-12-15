"Grain from Ukraine"
Selensky promises Syria food aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to support Syria with food aid. "Now we can help the Syrians with Ukrainian wheat, flour and our oil - our products that are used worldwide to ensure food security," he said.
Food aid from the "Grain from Ukraine" program had been discussed in consultation with his government. First of all, the logistics had to be discussed with Syrian representatives. "We will definitely support this region so that the calm there can become a pillar for our movement towards real peace."
The humanitarian programme in question was launched in 2022 and provides for donor states and other organizations to purchase agricultural products directly from Ukrainian producers. They are then sent to countries on the brink of famine, primarily African and Asian countries.
Schools and universities are up and running again
One week after the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad in Syria, everyday life is partially returning to the capital Damascus. Sunday is the first day of the working week in the country. According to eyewitnesses, schools, universities and many businesses continued to operate. In Damascus, thousands of students returned to university.
Classes at schools in Damascus and the surrounding area, which had previously been suspended, also continued. However, some parents have not yet sent their children back to school due to the uncertain situation. "Everything is fine. We have been working for two or three days to equip the school so that the pupils can return safely," a secretary at a boys' secondary school in Damascus told a news agency.
I am optimistic and very happy. I used to go out on the street worried about being called up for military service.
Schüler in Damaskus
"I am optimistic and very happy. I used to go out on the street worried about being drafted into the army. I was always afraid when I reached a checkpoint," said a young student. He stuck the new Syrian flag on a wall.
