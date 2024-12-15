Before Inter's farewell?
Only 210 minutes played! But Arnautovic is in demand
Marko Arnautovic has rarely featured for Inter Milan this season and is just striker number 5 - but FC Torino have already put out feelers for him!
Arnautovic proved that he still has class with his brace in the 5:1 win over Norway in the Nations League in October - but everyday life at his club Inter Milan is not very satisfactory for him: the 35-year-old has only played in five of the 15 league matches in Serie A, and only 66 minutes at that.
Coach Simone Inzaghi gave him more playing time in the Champions League - 144 minutes spread over four matches, where the Viennese also scored his only goal of the season so far in the 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.
"Striker number 5"
Arnautovic is also on the substitutes' bench for the match against Lazio Roma. The duo of Lautaro and Thuram are set to play up front, while Taremi and Correa have also featured in attack of late - Italian media have described the ÖFB team player, who has only played a total of 210 minutes, as "striker number 5".
Inzaghi, however, continues to emphasize the importance of the Austrian: "Arnautovic has always impressed me in his appearances. Of course, with Thuram and Lautaro I have two strikers with a lot of playing time. But the season still has a long way to go."
Torino are feverishly looking for replacements in attack
League rivals sniff their chance: according to "Tuttosport", Lazaro's club FC Torino, who are feverishly looking for a replacement in attack following the loss of Duvan Zapata, offered Arnautovic an 18-month contract until the summer of 2026 and would pay him a salary of around 2.7 million euros.
The question is whether Marko, who still has a contract with Inter until the end of the season, would be prepared to pull up stakes in the winter - especially as it would mean a loss of salary.
