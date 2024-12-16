The steepest aerial tramway in the world is in operation

Technical masterpiece

The first two sections went into operation on Saturday, with the first section between Stechelberg and Mürren being particularly spectacular: with a maximum gradient of 160 percent, Doppelmayr/Garaventa can now boast of having built the steepest reversible aerial tramway in the world. The superlative lift climbs an incredible 775 meters in less than four minutes. The two cabins can carry a total of 800 passengers per hour, with each cabin accommodating 85 people. The spacious cabins also make it possible to hoist heavy goods up the mountain. A robot was specially installed for this purpose, which loads luggage and goods in sync with the passenger transportation.