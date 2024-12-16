Ländle know-how
The steepest aerial tramway in the world is in operation
Doppelmayr subsidiary Garaventa has built the world's steepest aerial tramway in the Bernese Oberland. This is a section of the route to the world-famous summit of the Schilthorn.
Doppelmayr has yet another superlative to celebrate. This is the responsibility of the subsidiary Garaventa, which is currently completely rebuilding the cable car to the Schilthorn, which will be familiar to many from the James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service". The mega-project goes by the name of "Schilthornbahn 20XX" and is divided into three sections.
Technical masterpiece
The first two sections went into operation on Saturday, with the first section between Stechelberg and Mürren being particularly spectacular: with a maximum gradient of 160 percent, Doppelmayr/Garaventa can now boast of having built the steepest reversible aerial tramway in the world. The superlative lift climbs an incredible 775 meters in less than four minutes. The two cabins can carry a total of 800 passengers per hour, with each cabin accommodating 85 people. The spacious cabins also make it possible to hoist heavy goods up the mountain. A robot was specially installed for this purpose, which loads luggage and goods in sync with the passenger transportation.
The new aerial tramway is also equipped with the AURO system (Autonomous Ropeway Operation), which enables completely autonomous operation. Cameras and sensors are used to monitor the ropeway, so no staff are required.
The second section is also a pioneering project
The first section may be for the record books, but the second is no less exciting in terms of technology: the ultra-modern Funifor system is being used for the first time in Switzerland. The special feature of this type of ropeway is the wide track, which guarantees high wind stability and reliable transportation even in difficult weather conditions. Each cabin offers space for up to 100 people.
Completion in 2026
Once completed, the Funifor installations between Mürren, Birg and Schilthorn will have two parallel, independently operated tracks. This has the advantage that one track can remain in operation during maintenance work. This guarantees operation 365 days a year.
Keyword completion: the aerial tramway and the first track of the Funifor cableway between Mürren and Birg have been in operation since Saturday. The first track up to the Schilthorn should be ready by mid-March 2025, with the second lines being finalized in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
