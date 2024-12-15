Learning from each other
Grandma/Grandpa project: “I get so much back”
For 15 years, senior citizens in Vienna and beyond have been voluntarily looking after socially disadvantaged children and young people. The "Krone" paid a visit. The "grandmas" and "grandpas" fill an important gap in the children's lives - and are often rewarded with friendships for life.
When the "Krone" enters the premises of the grandma/grandpa project in Kalvarienberggasse in Vienna's Hernals district, it is as quiet as a mouse. They are busy studying. Twice a week, for two hours in the afternoon, senior citizens spend time here with children and young people aged between 6 and 17.
Far more than "just" tutoring
The successful project was founded 15 years ago as a result of neighborhood help. It currently looks after 90 children and young people. The idea behind the project? The children should learn German in a protected environment, master school challenges, build up resources, develop as personalities and gain social skills.
"Nobody calls us grandma and grandpa here"
Sonja Rappold commutes back and forth between Vienna, Krems and Amstetten. That's because that's where the other two locations of the learning support project are located. She is responsible for project coordination and is something like the good soul of the house. "Nobody calls us grandma and grandpa here. The children call us by our first names," explains the 59-year-old. No wonder: after all, not all the learning assistants are senior citizens, there are also younger volunteers who help out. The 140 volunteers are between 20 and 85 years old.
We are not tutors, because the children often need much more than just learning. We fill the gap left by the lack of grandparents.
Sonja Rappold, Co-Projektleiterin und Koordinatorin
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
The volunteers play an important role for the children, but also for their families. They not only learn together, but also provide support during the transition from school to training or work.
Friendships across generations
One of the "grannies" is Silvia Kovanda. She retired in November 2022 and was looking for meaningful work. She came across the grandma/grandpa project at the volunteering fair in the town hall. "I get so much back and always learn something new here," says the former leisure educator enthusiastically. She doesn't have any grandchildren of her own. She has been looking after Batuhan (9) for almost two years. The focus is on personal contact. The pensioner is also in contact with his family and they often go on outings together. Lifelong friendships have already developed here.
"In any case, the demand is enormous, partly because many children have no one at home and their parents can't afford after-school care," says Rappold. Grandmas and grandpas are always needed to volunteer for the project. Anyone who is unable to donate time but still wants to support the work can contribute to the expenses of the "grandmas" and "grandpas".
