Grandma/Grandpa project: “I get so much back”

Friendships across generations

One of the "grannies" is Silvia Kovanda. She retired in November 2022 and was looking for meaningful work. She came across the grandma/grandpa project at the volunteering fair in the town hall. "I get so much back and always learn something new here," says the former leisure educator enthusiastically. She doesn't have any grandchildren of her own. She has been looking after Batuhan (9) for almost two years. The focus is on personal contact. The pensioner is also in contact with his family and they often go on outings together. Lifelong friendships have already developed here.