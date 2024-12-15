Application put on hold
Pedestrian zone in Reutte has no chance (yet)
The Reutten Green Party wanted to put the pedestrian zone in Untermarkt to the vote again at the most recent municipal council meeting. However, this did not happen because they "suspended" the motion beforehand due to a lack of majority support. The merchants are still against it.
As in Telfs, it was originally only intended as a preliminary stage, the pedestrian zone introduced in 2021 in Reutten's Untermarkt. Unlike in Telfs, however, the young town is still a long way from its successor, a planned pedestrian zone (Fuzo). Back in March 2023, the Green Party in the local council attempted a motion for a temporary Fuzo in the summer. The merchants were and are against it, fearing for their business - a perennial issue.
If we hadn't got a majority, the issue would have been closed.
Margit Dablander
No prospect of a majority
The Greens, led by Margit Dablander, wanted to make another attempt at the most recent municipal council meeting on Thursday with a new motion for a summer fuzo. However, it did not come to a vote because the Greens "suspended" their motion. "We wouldn't have gotten a majority, then the issue would have been closed," said the group leader, explaining this step. Further measures to calm traffic and "make the meeting zone more attractive", as Mayor Günter Salchner describes it, were approved.
Permanent pedestrian zone, but it will still take some time
In Imst, too, the pedestrian zone through Kramergasse has been an issue for what feels like an eternity. The pedestrian zone on weekends in the summer has now become established, and this year the town center is also car-free on the four Advent weekends. But what's next? "Ultimately, we want a permanent pedestrian zone and are working on it, but we still have to be patient," explains Deputy Mayor Thomas Schatz.
With the new TVB headquarters and the Decorona quarter, massive and lengthy construction work is imminent. Schatz sees the positive side: "Things are finally moving in Kramergasse." The one-way regulation will remain in place, but next year it will be necessary to work with event-related, temporary regulations of a Fuzo, explains the traffic officer.
Johannesplatz becomes a "carnival ground"
The secret revealed last Wednesday proves that the decision-makers in Imst are indeed serious about a permanent solution: Johannesplatz - virtually at the northern beginning of the zone - is to be redesigned, and the architectural competition is officially called "Pedestrian zone Imst Johannesplatz". A total of eight landscape architecture firms created designs for this, and the winner was announced on Wednesday: "DnD Landschaftsplanung ZT KG" from Vienna with their project name "Fasnachts Boden".
"With a clear concept that creates identity and makes the square tangible as a 'dance floor' for Imst society, a versatile space will be created that promotes social exchange and cultural events," reads the description. Here, too, implementation will certainly not be a quick fix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
