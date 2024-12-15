Pedestrian zone in Reutte has no chance (yet)

Permanent pedestrian zone, but it will still take some time

In Imst, too, the pedestrian zone through Kramergasse has been an issue for what feels like an eternity. The pedestrian zone on weekends in the summer has now become established, and this year the town center is also car-free on the four Advent weekends. But what's next? "Ultimately, we want a permanent pedestrian zone and are working on it, but we still have to be patient," explains Deputy Mayor Thomas Schatz.