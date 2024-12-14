Help in Ukraine
When the sirens wail during the gift-giving season
In parts of Ukraine, descendants of Upper Austrian emigrants from the Salzkammergut still live in poor conditions today. Every year, OÖ Landerhilfe brings a smile to the faces of the youngest with its "Christkind aus der Schuhschachtel" ("Christmas child from the shoe box") campaign.
Psssst! I'll let you in on a secret: the Christ Child really does exist. However, he doesn't always float in through the window on the wings of an angel, but sometimes brings the parcels in 50 vans. What is the same in both cases is that the presents are eagerly awaited.
100 volunteers, 24,000 packages
"We know that the children are always asking when we're finally coming," says Nico Praus (28), Deputy Chairman of OÖ Landlerhilfe. On Saturday morning, he set off with more than 100 volunteers and 24,000 parcels from Wels to western Ukraine, around 1000 kilometers away. This year, 400 Upper Austrian schools, kindergartens and communities took part in the campaign and filled shoe boxes with something to wear, play, snack, learn and a hygiene item.
Long waiting times at the border
"We are a convoy of 50 vans that are made available to us. The journey would take ten hours, but we usually only arrive at our accommodation at around three in the morning," says Praus. One of the biggest time wasters is the Ukrainian border crossing, where the "Christkindlhelfer" have to wait between five and six hours.
"It's extremely tedious. First all the passports are checked, then the vehicle registrations and random checks of the contents of the packs. There is a different problem almost every year. Once we were even suspected of supplying weapons," says the 28-year-old, who has been on the job for ten years.
Only at walking pace
Shortly before the destination, the last 50 to 60 kilometers are another tough stretch of road, as some of them can only be covered at walking pace due to extremely poor road conditions. When the convoy finally arrives, it is met by waving children. The standard of living there is not comparable to ours: "Many people in the villages are unemployed and live in wooden huts with an outhouse and no running water," says Praus.
Sirens during gift-giving
On site, the team receives a list of schools and kindergartens where the parcels will be distributed. "When we hand out the presents, the children's eyes light up," says Praus. But sometimes the mood is shattered by the wailing of sirens: "It's hard for us to imagine. Suddenly there's an air alarm, but people react quite calmly and just carry on."
Tears during "Silent Night"
The Peace Light also travels with OÖ Landlerhilfe to that part of Ukraine where descendants of old Upper Austrians from the Salzkammergut still live today. "When we sing 'Silent Night' with the locals in the church, many people are moved to tears by the war."
