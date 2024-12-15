Day nursery closes again after one year

Mother in despair

As of this week, the project has finally come to an end. Because the Innviertel childminders are unable to find any childminders, the service will be discontinued on December 31. "This is a catastrophe because there is no place for my daughter in the neighboring communities either. I have problems at work, the whole situation has made me ill," says one mother in despair. Local head Huber: "My hands are tied, unfortunately the childminders' association can't find anyone." He offered to pay the childminder's fee if they could find a place in a neighboring municipality.