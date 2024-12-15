Parents disappointed
Day nursery closes again after one year
Because no childcare staff can be found, the crèche in a small Innviertel community has to close again after just over a year. The desperate parents are left without childcare at the end of the year and face massive problems.
The road to becoming the number one children's state - as often conjured up by Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) - is a bumpy one. This is shown by a recent example from the Innviertel municipality of Gilgenberg. A crèche for children under the age of three was supposed to open there in 2023, but the project turned out to be a disaster. Problems arose shortly after the opening. Because Gilgenberg, with its 1355 inhabitants, has comparatively few children who go to a crèche, Mayor Christian Huber had handed over the care to the Innviertel childminders.
Problems since the beginning
But after just three days, the first childminder resigned. Regular supervision was no longer possible. "I would have had a place in a crèche in the town where I work, but I was promised that I would have childcare at home. Now I don't have any. Fortunately, my boss is understanding and I can use up my remaining leave," said one of the mothers affected at the time.
Mother in despair
As of this week, the project has finally come to an end. Because the Innviertel childminders are unable to find any childminders, the service will be discontinued on December 31. "This is a catastrophe because there is no place for my daughter in the neighboring communities either. I have problems at work, the whole situation has made me ill," says one mother in despair. Local head Huber: "My hands are tied, unfortunately the childminders' association can't find anyone." He offered to pay the childminder's fee if they could find a place in a neighboring municipality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.