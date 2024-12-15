Vorteilswelt
Party-affiliated associations: Is the SPÖ applying double standards?

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 09:15

The fact that the SPÖ-governed municipality of Schönau an der Triesting has been paying membership fees to the Social Democratic Business Association for years has been met with criticism. The comrades in St. Pölten find nothing wrong with this - although they had reacted irritably to the membership of a regional company in the ÖVP business association. 

Every paying member is probably welcome to interest groups in times like these. The municipality of Schönau an der Triesting has now become the focus of attention in this regard. This is because the municipality in the district of Baden has been transferring membership fees to the Social Democratic Business Association (SWV) since 2013.

Even a debate in the state parliament
This is remarkable because in February of this year, the SPÖ made a grand gesture in the provincial parliament - even submitting a question to Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner - about the fact that the provincial transport company NÖVOG was a member of the ÖVP's business association. Incidentally, the payment of membership fees was discontinued at the time following criticism from the Court of Audit.

The association supported families. That's all I have to say!

Brigitte Lasinger (SPÖ) , Bürgermeisterin von Schönau an der Triesting

Mayor is taciturn
In Schönau, however, local leader Brigitte Lasinger (SPÖ) explains: "The association has helped citizens." When asked why, she reacts gruffly: "I won't say any more." And the provincial SPÖ emphasizes: In contrast to the Wirtschaftsbund and ÖVP, membership of the SWV does not mean membership of the SPÖ.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf