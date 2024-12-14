Lustenau ignites the investment turbo in 2025

With the votes of the ÖVP, Greens and HaK, the market town of Lustenau has approved a 129 million euro budget for the coming year, with the FPÖ, NEOS and SPÖ voting against. What is remarkable is the fact that a whopping 31 million euros are earmarked for investments. The biggest chunk in 2025 is again the Rotkreuz campus, where an elementary school will be built in the second construction phase, at ten million euros. The budget will also be burdened to the tune of millions of euros by the construction of the new Reichshof Stadium, which should be completed in the summer.