What will be the new important thing in food retail

"Krone":Six years as CEO at Hofer: What has been the biggest change in the sector in that time?

Horst Leitner: Consumers are much more price-oriented today than they used to be. The high cost of living and the feeling that everything has become more expensive are shaping shopping behavior. As far as Hofer is concerned, the biggest change - less exciting for customers - is technological: Hofer is the pilot country for Aldi Süd. The complete conversion of all IT programs has kept us very busy for years.