Solemn procession
Relic of the crown of thorns back in Notre-Dame
Less than a week after the reopening of the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the relic venerated by Catholics as Jesus' crown of thorns has been brought back there. Numerous Catholics, including many priests and members of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, took part in a procession to bring the relic, which is encased in a glass ring, back to the cathedral for the first time since the fire five years ago.
The Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, then celebrated a mass with around 2000 participants. The French King Louis IX had purchased the relic in the 13th century and had the Sainte-Chapelle built for it. It is venerated as the crown of thorns that Jesus wore at his crucifixion. According to the New Testament, it was placed on him by Roman soldiers who wanted to mock him.
Crown of thorns now in a special shrine
During the French Revolution, the relic was kept in the Vatican. Napoleon, who crowned himself emperor in Notre-Dame, had the crown of thorns brought to the cathedral.
Over the course of time, several reliquaries were created. The relic, which consists of several braided branches, is currently housed in a transparent ring. There are no longer any thorns, as these were sold on individually.
Before the fire, the crown of thorns was displayed for veneration on the first Friday of each month and on Good Friday. In the restored cathedral, there is now a large new reliquary made of cedar wood with concentrically arranged cut glass stones.
Notre-Dame was severely damaged by fire on April 15, 2019. The entire roof truss burnt down and the crossing tower collapsed into the nave in flames. Thanks to generous donations from all over the world amounting to 846 million euros, the cathedral was thoroughly restored in just over five years.
