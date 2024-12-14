Budget decision
“Whatever the cost” also in Innsbruck
Innsbruck's Green Party quotes ex-ECB head Draghi and Gernot Blümel during the budget discussion: the debt level will now rise from 170 to 223 million euros at the end of 2025. The red-green-white Caprese coalition wants to be a "reliable partner for citizens".
The budget for 2025 was discussed controversially, but not in an intrusive manner, in Innsbruck's municipal council on Friday. As reported, it provides for 58 million euros in new debt as well as tax increases of 5.5 percent, with waste disposal fees even rising by 10 percent.
Green Party budget spokesperson Dejan Lukovic caused a stir with his statement "Whatever it takes", following the credo of former ECB head Mario Draghi. What is needed now is a signal to the city's economy and citizens that everything necessary is being done to secure the city's location and prosperity. However, it must also be possible to service debts, Lukovic noted.
At a time when companies, banks and private individuals are making savings, the public sector cannot also govern with savings alone. This only fuels the recession and is tantamount to capitulating to it.
Grünen-Klubobmann Lukovic
Mayor refers to "inherited burdens"
Mayor Johannes Anzengruber (JA) referred to "inherited burdens and leaseholds" that will lead to further debts. They stem from the construction of the regional and Patscherkofelbahn cable cars. DNI-StR Christine Oppitz-Plörer explained that the depletion of fixed assets of 134 million euros was due to the ban on speculation imposed as a result of SPÖ scandals (Bawag, Salzburg). "Otherwise we would have 30 million euros more in our coffers."
FPÖ for more money from the state and federal government
The FPÖ emphasized that it wants to support Anzengruber when he demands more money from the state and federal governments. This is because the transfer balance is negative, more so than in previous years, according to the city leader. The coalition was criticized several times for "expensive self-promotion". YES, SP and Greens voted for the budget, all others voted against.
