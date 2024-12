“I’m never leaving this five-star hotel”

From the second floor of the FraDomo care home in Feldkirchen an der Donau, you can hear a babble of voices. Friederike Taubinger obviously has a lot to say. Together with Maria Traxler, she is baking Christmas cookies and is completely satisfied. "It's like a five-star hotel, I'm not going anywhere. I'm 98 years old, I can't do much anymore, but I like everything here. The nurses are so nice and helpful, and that's worth a lot." Words that are balm for Adele Wakolbinger's soul.