Snoop Dogg: comeback album with top stars

Classic genre swagger

The songs come across as a bit cocky - there's a lot of boasting on the album. Among other things, the musician raps in his lyrics that he is at the top of the charts and the champagne is flowing. A special track on "Missionary" is the title "Gunz N Smoke". Here you can hear three heavyweights of international rap on one track: Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. In general, there are many features on the new album, including with the British legend Sting.