Album "Missionary"
Snoop Dogg: comeback album with top stars
Three decades after his groundbreaking debut album "Doggystyle", Snoop Dogg returns to the musical stage with his new work "Missionary". The album shows once again why the rapper from the American West Coast is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history.
Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. on October 20, 1971 in Long Beach (California) near Los Angeles, began his career as a protégé of Dr. Dre. His particularly relaxed flow and characteristic voice catapulted him straight into the charts with songs such as "Gin And Juice" and "Who Am I (What's My Name)". From run-ins with the law to his remarkable versatility as an artist and entrepreneur - not forgetting his love of cannabis and the obligatory joint in his hand: all of this makes Snoop a cultural phenomenon.
Staying true to his roots
"Missionary" comprises 15 tracks and presents a mixture of nostalgia and modernity. The album offers a range of sounds that attentive Snoop Dogg listeners will recognize. The strong female backing vocals add class to the album. The opener "Fore Play" shows the direction the album is taking and one thing becomes very clear: Snoop has matured and grown up. Nevertheless, he remains true to his West Coast roots. There are many G-funk beats and synth sounds that are strongly reminiscent of his early days and are an integral part of the record.
The rapper from California recorded the album with an old friend: Dr. Dre, who shaped rap music and was instrumental in Snoop's breakthrough. Dre himself raps on the single "Outta Da Blue". Dr. Dre told "Entertainment Tonight": "This album will show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I've made in my career." On performing together, Dre says: "Really, Snoop is the superstar. I'm the co-star when we go on stage."
Classic genre swagger
The songs come across as a bit cocky - there's a lot of boasting on the album. Among other things, the musician raps in his lyrics that he is at the top of the charts and the champagne is flowing. A special track on "Missionary" is the title "Gunz N Smoke". Here you can hear three heavyweights of international rap on one track: Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. In general, there are many features on the new album, including with the British legend Sting.
Snoop Dogg has reinvented himself time and again over the course of his career: Gangsta rapper, reggae artist ("Reincarnated", 2013), actor to businessman who made headlines with his involvement in cannabis companies and even as a cooking show host. His new album shows that this transformation has never been at the expense of his authenticity. "Missionary" is an album that honors Snoop Dogg's remarkable journey through the hip-hop landscape. It emphasizes: "I'm back in business." It combines everything the artist stands for: charismatic storytelling, musical experimentation and a great love of West Coast culture.
