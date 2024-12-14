Architectural jewels to be removed due to access to the subway

In the course of the U5 construction, the question is once again highly topical. A striking corner building on Elterleinplatz in the 17th district and a Wilhelminian-style ensemble at Währinger Gürtel 41 in the 18th district are to be removed - even though they are located in protected zones. This is because access to subway stations is planned there. The U5 will run to Elterleinplatz in the future - we reported.