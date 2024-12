Fraudster duo loved luxury, others had to pay

Offenders struck throughout the country

The local detectives were finally able to track down the two suspects together with IT investigators from the St. Pölten district police command. They were able to prove 31 coups in Mödling, Purkersdorf, Sieghartskirchen, St. Aegyd am Neuwalde, St. Pölten and Wiener Neudorf against the Syrian and the Russian. More than 80 items of branded goods were seized during a house search. The duo had also resold some of the loot. Initial estimates put the loss at 23,000 euros - charges filed!